Azerbaijan retains second place in medal standings at 3rd CIS Games
Team sports
- 06 October, 2025
- 08:44
Azerbaijan has retained second place in the medal standings at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs referring to the competition's website.
The Azerbaijani team has won 29 gold, 46 silver, and 86 bronze medals.
Russia leads the medal count with 105 gold, 55 silver, and 34 bronze medals. Belarus is third (27 gold, 26 silver, and 48 bronze).
Athletes from 10 countries won medals.
The 3rd CIS Games will conclude on October 8.
