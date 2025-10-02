Archery competitions begin at CIS Games in Khankendi
Sports
- 02 October, 2025
- 13:26
Archery competitions have officially started today as part of the 3rd CIS Games hosted by Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts.
The tournament is being held at the city stadium in Khankendi and features 40 athletes from 7 countries. Azerbaijan is represented by a team of six archers-three men and three women.
The event is being attended by local residents, students from Karabakh University, and media representatives.
The archery competition will conclude on October 5.
