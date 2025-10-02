Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Sports
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 13:26
    Archery competitions begin at CIS Games in Khankendi

    Archery competitions have officially started today as part of the 3rd CIS Games hosted by Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts.

    The tournament is being held at the city stadium in Khankendi and features 40 athletes from 7 countries. Azerbaijan is represented by a team of six archers-three men and three women.

    The event is being attended by local residents, students from Karabakh University, and media representatives.

    The archery competition will conclude on October 5.

