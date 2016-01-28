Committee Chairman: 'Milli Majlis to hold hearings on social assistance'

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'New model of targeted social assistance is prepared in Azerbaijan.'

Report informs, Chairman of Milli Majlis Labor and Social Policy Committee Hadi Rajabli told reporters.

According to him, auditions are planned to be held at the Parliament regarding the new model: 'After auditions issues will be reviewed again at Milli Majlis and relevant decision will be adopted.'

H.Rajabli said that while formation of legal framework for issue of targeted social assistance Polish model was taken as a basis: 'We have changed this legislation from time to time. If about 10 documents were required, now this number has been reduced. Now documents are reviewed each two years, but not each year. Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population is always in search and wants to conduct new reforms in this field.'