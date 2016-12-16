'ASAN VISA' portal presented in Baku

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosted ceremony of presentation of "ASAN VISA" portal.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of AzerbaijanInam Karimov said that, the number of tourists visiting the country has increased in recent years.

He said that the purpose of the "ASAN VISA" portal is the issuance of visas to foreigners and stateless persons, the simplification of procedures, to ensure efficiency and transparency in the application of modern information technologies.

I. Karimov said that the portal is currently operating in test mode will be completed on 10th of January.

According to the agency chairman, during four years of operation ASAN service created an Azerbaijani brand recognized worldwide: "Till now over 13 million citizens have applied to the facility. Satisfaction level of organization ranges between 98-100 %".