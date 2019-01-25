Mukhtarov mosque restored owing to personal assistance of President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will pay a visit to Vladikavkaz, the capital of Russia's Republic of North Ossetia – Alania on January 26.

Report informs citing the press service of CMO that the delegation will participate in the inauguration of the Mukhtarov mosque in Vladikavkaz reconstructed owing to the personal assistance of the President of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the mosque was built by Azerbaijani philanthropist Murtuza Mukhtarov in 1908. Members of the Supreme Religious Council of the Caucasian Peoples appealed to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev restore this marvelous mosque building, which combines the best traditions of Eastern architecture. The mosque was restored owing to the special attention of the head of state.

On the same day, Vladikavkaz will host a conference devoted to this event, which is of particular importance in terms of traditional historical-cultural relations of Azerbaijan with Russia, North Ossetia-Alania. Members of the Supreme Religious Council of the Caucasian Peoples, prominent figures of science and religion will participate in the conference. Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh and members of the Azerbaijani delegation will address the conference.

As a part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation plans to meet with the North Ossetian leadership.