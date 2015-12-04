Milli Majlis adopted amendment considering arrest of foreigners for religious propaganda

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Draft amendment to Criminal Code discussed in today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (MM).

Report informs, Ali Huseynli, Chairman of MM Legal Policy and State Building Committee provided information on draft.

Under offered draft, foreigners and persons having no citizenship will be arrested for religious propaganda in Azerbaijan. Thus, if foreigner or a person having no citizenship conducts religious propaganda, they will be arrested for 1-2 years. If such an action carried out repeatedly or by group of persons preliminary agreed or by organized gang, these persons will be arrested for 2-5 years.

Draft amendment put to vote in Milli Majlis plenary session and adopted.