Ganja hosting regional conference on Role of Religious Leaders in Building Inclusive Society

A regional conference, Role of Religious Leaders in Building an Inclusive Society, is being held in Ganja, Azerbaijan, organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Institutions, Report informs.

The event brings together leadership from the State Committee and the Ganja City Executive Power, representatives of law enforcement agencies, theologians, religious leaders, heads of religious communities, and public representatives.

The conference will address the role of religious leaders in fostering an inclusive, tolerant, and just society, as well as the goals and objectives set in this area.

Panel discussions titled Religious Diversity and Coexistence in the Context of National-Spiritual Values and The Religious-Spiritual Landscape of the Region: Tradition and Modernity will explore the historical roots of religious and ethnic diversity in Azerbaijan through the lens of national and spiritual values.