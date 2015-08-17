Zarif: Iran Nuclear Deal Has 'Huge Impact' on Cooperation With Russia

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Iran nuclear deal has "huge impact" on the Islamic Republic's cooperation with Russia, including in the military–industrial complex, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said today, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to relations with Russia… and we are taking all the necessary measures to step up cooperation with you," Zarif said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

According to the Iranian minister, the nuclear agreement reached in July has great importance for developing relations and cooperation between the two countries, "including in the defense sector."