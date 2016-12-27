Zakharova: Protection of Russian diplomats depends on host countries

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia understands that under these conditions, diplomatic missions and diplomats should be protected better.
Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a weekly press briefing, commenting on publication of the list of Russian missions in a number of countries in the foreign media, which threatened by ISIS.
"Of course, much depends on the Russian side, but the role of host countries also very important. It is a paramount in accordance with the international law".
According to her, the protection of diplomatic representatives and diplomats depends on the professionalism of appropriate structures and efficient and honest partnership.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
