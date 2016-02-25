Weapons, ammunition and explosives found near gendarmerie in Ankara

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish gendarmerie found weapons, ammunition and explosives left on the roadside in Ankara.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, governor of the capital region said.

The statement notes that the gendarmes have received call from one of the citizens, who found a suspicious object on the highway side of the road Ankara-Samsun on the outskirts of the capital.As it turned out, only 800 meters from check point machine gun with 400 rounds, two grenades, two explosive devices and three packages of explosives dumped in a ditch.

Investigation over the incident is underway.