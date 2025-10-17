US envoy, Armenian ambassador discuss situation in South Caucasus
- 17 October, 2025
- 11:15
Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy of US President Donald Trump, and Narek Mkrtchyan, Armenia's Ambassador to the United States, have discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
Witkoff reaffirmed his country's consistent support for normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the context of the Washington Agreements dated August 8.
