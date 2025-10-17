Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Region
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 11:15
    US envoy, Armenian ambassador discuss situation in South Caucasus

    Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy of US President Donald Trump, and Narek Mkrtchyan, Armenia's Ambassador to the United States, have discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    Witkoff reaffirmed his country's consistent support for normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the context of the Washington Agreements dated August 8.

    ABŞ Prezidentinin xüsusi elçisi və Ermənistan səfiri Cənubi Qafqazdakı vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
    Спецпосланник президента США и посол Армении обсудили ситуацию на Южном Кавказе

