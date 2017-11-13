UN Secretary-General calls for aid to Iran and Iraq

© REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for help to eliminate the consequences of earthquake in Iraq and Iran.

Report informs referring to the TASS, says the UN chief's communique issued on Monday.

“Secretary-General is disappointed with loss and destructions caused by earthquake. When needed UN is ready to help” said in communique.

7.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on the border of Iran and Iraq on November 12. According to the latest information 211 people died and at least 1600 injured as a result of natural disaster. Four people died and over 200 people injured in Iraq as a result of earthquake. It’s not ruled out that death toll will rise.

Main destructions are reported to occur in Kermanshah and Ilam provinces of western Iran.