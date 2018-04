Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two warships of the Russian Navy have passed through the Istanbul Strait.

Report informs citing Turkish media.

According to the information, 151 board numbered ‘Azov’ and 127 board numbered ‘Minsk’ of Russian Aegean Navy passed through Canakkale Strait on February 1 and headed towards the Aegean Sea.

Two boats of Turkish Coastal Safety Command accompanied Russian ships.