Two explosive devices neutralized in Kyrgyz capital

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyz security forces have neutralized two improvised explosive devices in the center of Bishkek, Kyrgyz National Security Committee's press secretary said Wednesday, Report informs refrerring to the Interfax.

A total of two improvised explosive devices were neutralized on September 20 near a municipal shop at the crossroads of Mahatma Gandhi and Pervomayskaya", the committee stated.

Passers-by found two black plastic bags with explosive devices and called the police.

"The explosive devices were remotely destroyed using a water cannon. The incident has left no victims", the statement says.