Turkmenistan president pardons 612 prisoners

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammadov in honor of the most blessed and Holy night of the Holy month of Ramadan, the Night of omnipotence, pardoned 612 people, reported on Saturday local media.

Report informs citing Ria Novosti, the relevant decrees signed by the head of state at a government meeting, free 586 convicted citizens of Turkmenistan and of the 26 foreign nationals from further serving the principal punishment and supplementary punishment in the form of imposing the duty of residence in a particular area.

Signing documents, the President instructed the relevant leaders in a short time to release pardoned so that they could meet the Night of omnipotence in the circle of their families and also help released in employment.

The night of omnipotence, it is noted in the 27th night of the Holy month of Ramadan and is a harbinger of the end of the Muslim fasting. According to the canons of Islam, in this night Allah through the Archangel Gabriel (the biblical Gabriel) gave the prophet Muhammad the Holy Quran.

Shares of pardon in Turkmenistan are not uncommon. They are held 3-4 times a year in honor of the national holidays. As said in one of his public speeches abroad, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammadov, “the number of prisoners in Turkmenistan does not exceed ten thousand people.”