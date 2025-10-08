Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Turkish leader: OTS members taking steps to increase defense spending

    Region
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 13:11
    Turkish leader: OTS members taking steps to increase defense spending

    Members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) are taking steps to boost defense spending and enhance cooperation in the field of security, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists aboard his plane following his visit to Azerbaijan.

    Erdogan noted that the OTS is no longer merely a cultural union but has evolved into a platform for strategic solidarity: "Global tensions are of direct concern to member countries. Given their proximity to conflict zones, our family gathering is affected by these tensions more than many other regions."

    President Erdogan emphasized that where there is risk, action must be taken: "We are discussing multifaceted cooperation, including intelligence, border security, and cybersecurity. There is a global trend toward increasing defense budgets and advancing security measures. As OTS members, we are also taking steps in this direction. All forward-looking actions are being thoroughly evaluated."

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Organization of Turkic States OTS defense spending
    Türkiyə lideri: TDT üzvləri müdafiə xərclərini artırmaq üçün addımlar atır
    Эрдоган: Страны ОТГ предпринимают шаги по увеличению расходов на оборону и безопасность

    Latest News

    14:00

    Third cultural forum of Turkic World to be held in 2027

    Foreign policy
    13:53

    Turkic states back Azerbaijan-Armenia transport agreement

    Domestic policy
    13:49

    Myanmar junta strike kills dozens at festival protest

    Other countries
    13:48

    Pakistani official: Halal SMEs could lead green transition by 2040

    Business
    13:45

    OTS stepping up efforts to obtain observer status in UN, OIC

    Foreign policy
    13:40

    OTS advocates for coordinated holding of Turkic Week in Vienna

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    OTS countries confirm support for development of Zangazur Corridor

    Foreign policy
    13:36
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation

    Foreign policy
    13:34

    Turkic states to sign MoU on urban planning cooperation

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed