Turkish leader: OTS members taking steps to increase defense spending

Members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) are taking steps to boost defense spending and enhance cooperation in the field of security, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists aboard his plane following his visit to Azerbaijan.

Erdogan noted that the OTS is no longer merely a cultural union but has evolved into a platform for strategic solidarity: "Global tensions are of direct concern to member countries. Given their proximity to conflict zones, our family gathering is affected by these tensions more than many other regions."

President Erdogan emphasized that where there is risk, action must be taken: "We are discussing multifaceted cooperation, including intelligence, border security, and cybersecurity. There is a global trend toward increasing defense budgets and advancing security measures. As OTS members, we are also taking steps in this direction. All forward-looking actions are being thoroughly evaluated."