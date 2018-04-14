Turkish FM: We welcome the operation by United States and allies

Baku. 14 April REPORT.AZ/ "We welcome this operation with satisfaction ".

Report informs referring to Hurriyet, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said commenting the US and its allies’ air strikes on Syria on 14 April.

It is emphasized in the Statement of MFA: "We see operation carried by US, United Kingdom and France on 14 April as justly pressure to the Syrian regime as a response to attack with chemical weapon that killed civilians in Duma on April 7" .

The ministry welcomed this operation calling it "translator of human conscience".