Turkish authorities block Wikipedia

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has blocked all access inside the country to the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia.

Report informs citing Hurriyet, Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority was quoted.

"After technical analysis and legal consideration based on the Law Nr. 5651, an administrative measure has been taken for website wikipedia.org since April 29", the newspaper reports.

It was not initially clear why the ban had been imposed.

Notably, Turkish law number 5651 is "On regulating broadcasting in the internet and fighting against crimes committed through internet broadcasting".