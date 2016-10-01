Turkish army destroyed 10 ISIL targets in Syria

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish military have destroyed over 10 Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) targets in northern Syria with artillery and tank fire.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, a statement of the Turkish military headquarters says that targets in the Uvaysiyah, Cubban and Tal-Atiyah regions were hit by dozens of rounds from howitzers, rocket launchers and tanks.

Three militants were killed, seven others wounded.

Almost 1,580 targets have been destroyed by over 6,000 rounds fired by Turkish Fırtına howitzers since the beginning of Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, the statement added.

Meanwhile, one ISIL militant was "neutralized" and two vehicles were destroyed during two air operations carried out by coalition forces in the Titanah region.

Three Free Syrian Army fighters were killed while seven others injured in the clashes on October 1.

A total of 107 residential areas in 925 square kilometers of northern Syria has been cleared of terrorists since the beginning of the operation, according to the statement.