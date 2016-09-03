Turkish and Syrian presidents may meet in Moscow

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian president Bashar al-Assad may meet in Moscow, Report informs citing Fars agency, Lebanon As-Safir states.

According to the information, the meeting will be held with the participation of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Agreement between the parties on a meeting was reached during Erdoğan's visit to Moscow. Russian president Vladimir Putin acted as a mediator.

The information declares that Chairman of Turkish National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan will visit Damascus on September 10 or 15 to discuss the details of the meeting between Erdoğan and Assad.