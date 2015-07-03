Turkey takes charge of NATO's mine countermeasures force

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Naval Forces' Staff Colonel Ramazan Kesgin took over NATO’s permanent Mine Countermeasures Group-2 (SNMCMG-2) during an official ceremony at the Erdek naval base command in the northwestern Turkish province of Balikesir on Thursday.

Report informs referring the information given by the Anadolu Agncy, the TCG Barbaros frigate will be the command and control ship, it was announced.

NATO Deputy Chief of Staff Operations, Commodore Arian Minderhoud, from the Royal Netherlands Navy, said that the mission group would continue to be the visible guarantee of NATO's collaboration, commitment and determination.

Turkish Naval Forces' Staff Colonel Ramazan Kesgin said that the personnel had prepared well for the mission.

"We are taking the command of the mission group. Turkey will undertake it for a year. I will command the mission group. We are prepared well for this mission and will represent our country in the best way. We are ready for our duty to show NATO's power and determination in the seas," Kesgin said.