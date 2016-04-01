Turkey will accept illegal migrants fled to Europe on April 4

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from April 4 Turkey will begin accepting illegal migrants who come to the Greek islands, and also to make an exchange of Syrian refugees with European Union.

Report informs citing the TASS, Ankara is obliged to fulfill these obligations on the basis of agreement reached between Turkey and EU on March 18 in Brussels.

Under the agreement, all migrants who are not from Syria arrived or will arrive to the Greek islands across the Aegean by illegal ways after March 20, will be sent to Turkey.

Turkey is not obliged to accept refugees that have come to Greece before March 20.

Migrants in maritime transport will be delivered to the province of Izmir on the west coast of Turkey.