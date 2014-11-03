The next round of Iran negotiations with six world powers to start on November 18 in Vienna

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ New round of negotiations of six world powers with Iran on the Iranian nuclear program will begin on November 18 in Vienna. Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS it was said by the official representative of the head of EU diplomacy Catherine Ray at a briefing in Brussels.

Six international mediators (US, UK, France, Germany, Russia and China) and Iran negotiate on the development of a system of guarantees of the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program in exchange for a full gradual removal of international sanctions against the country. In this case such a concern by mutual agreement between the parties must be worked out before the November 24.