Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ State of emergency declared in Irkutsk due to the mass poisoning from "Hawthorn" concentrate, sale of all non-food alcohol containing products banned.

Report informs citing the Russian media, mayor of Irkutsk Dmitry Berdnikov.said.

According to him, death toll has reached 41 people.

Earlier, analysis revealed antifreeze and methanol in "Hawthorn" concentrate.