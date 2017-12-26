Sobchak's candidacy registered for Russian presidency

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia’s Central Election Commission has reviewed the documents of TV host Ksenia Sobchak, nominated from the Citizen's Initiative political party for Russian presidency, and issued permission to open a special election account to start collecting signatures and stumping for votes.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Notably, Sobchak, who described herself as "against all", will take part in the elections from former Russian Economy Minister Andrei Nechayev's Citizen's Initiative. The TV host submitted documents on her nomination to the Central Election Commission on December 25.