 Top
    Close photo mode

    Sobchak's candidacy registered for Russian presidency

    CEC issued a permission to open her election account

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia’s Central Election Commission has reviewed the documents of TV host Ksenia Sobchak, nominated from the Citizen's Initiative political party for Russian presidency, and issued permission to open a special election account to start collecting signatures and stumping for votes.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    Notably, Sobchak, who described herself as "against all", will take part in the elections from former Russian Economy Minister Andrei Nechayev's Citizen's Initiative. The TV host submitted documents on her nomination to the Central Election Commission on December 25.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi