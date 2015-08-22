Medvedev: Silk Road Constitutes Partnership Project for Russia

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Chinese Silk Road Economic Belt is not a competitor, but a partnership project for Russia, country's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Saturday, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"The project of the the Silk Road belt is in no way a competitor for us, to some extent it is a partnership project, which we have agreed with our Chinese counterparts. We have agreed that we will try to combine the possibilities of that the project, as well as the opportunities that are open due our common market with Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia [members of the Eurasian Economic Union], " Medvedev said.

Medvedev expressed hope that the project would be beneficial for every member state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).