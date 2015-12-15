Russian Constitutional Court gets right to dismiss rulings by international courts

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Constitutional Court was granted the right to call rulings by international courts unenforceable.
Report informs referring to the Russian media, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a law giving the Constitutional Court the right to call rulings handed down by international courts unenforceable if the decision violates the Russian Constitution.
The new legislation was published on the country’s official judicial portal.
