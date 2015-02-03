Russia conducts military exercises in Caspian Sea

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Caspian Fleet of Russian Southern Military District held training of repelling the attacks of the conditional enemy through the air.

Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", the press service of the military district stated it.

The crew of the ship "Dagestan" with missiles, small rockets and artillery ships "Grad Sviyajsk", "Uglich", "Volgodonsk", "Astrakhan", "Makhachkala" and 10 vessels of a fleet, as well as, two fighters of Southern Military District "Su-24" and "Su-25" took part in the event.