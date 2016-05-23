​Results of referendum in Tajikistan announced

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ More than 94% of Tajikistan's population has voted in favor of amendments and changes to the constitution on a referendum held on Sunday. Report informs citing the Tajik media, this was said at a press conference by the head of the Central Election Commission of Tajikistan Bakhtiyor Hudoerzoda.

"3,814,000 people, or 94.5% voted for the amendments, while 134,171 people or 3.3% voted against", he said.

The amendments allow the incumbent President Emomali Rahmon to re-elect without limitation, reduce to the age limit for presidential candidates up to 30 years and prohibit creation of parties on ethnic and religious basis, as well as the financing of political parties from abroad.

In total 92% of the citizens or 4,038,000 people included in the lists of voters, took part in the referendum.