Putin: Now world can breathe a sigh of relief today

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The world can now breathe a sigh of relief."

Report informs referring to "Kremlin.ru", Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his statement on the agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

"Russian hails the joint comprehensive action plan of Iran and the "six" on the nuclear program. The world can now breathe a sigh of relief," he stressed.

According to him, Moscow would "do everything in its power" to ensure the agreement worked and called on all sides to fulfill their part of the bargain.

"We expect that all of the interested parties, primarily the "six" countries, will fully adhere to the decisions that have been reached," V.Putin said.