    Putin: 50 countries in Europe and Asia show interest in cooperation with EAEU

    Negotiations on EAEU-China trade and economic cooperation agreement underway

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Around 50 countries of Europe, Asia and Latin America show interest in cooperation with Eurasian Economic Union EAEU. 

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a round table meeting on the second day of forum One Belt, One Way.

    He noted that negotiations are underway on agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and China, on free trade with Israel, as well as agreements on launching consultations with Egypt, Iran, India, Serbia and Singapore.

