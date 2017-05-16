President of Ukraine expands sanctions against Russia

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on expanding the list of Russian individuals and legal entities subject to sanctions.

Report informs, press service of the Ukrainian president said on Tuesday.

"The head of state has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on April 28 "On using personal economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," the presidential administration said.

The sanctions list now includes 1,228 Russian individuals and 468 legal entities.

The president also enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council on introducing sanctions against two popular Russian social networks, VKontakte (VK) and Odnoklassniki, the press service said.

Internet providers in Ukraine will not allow users to have access to Russian e-mail services Mail.ru and Yandex.