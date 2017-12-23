President of Russia: We are not looking for confrontation with anyone

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is not looking for confrontation with anyone, power of the Russia is aimed at protecting country against external threats. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, president of Russia Vladimir Putin said at the congress of "United Russia".

"Our power is to protect against external threats, terrorism. We are not seeking and will not seek confrontation with anyone, we will continue our open and honest foreign policy”, - Putin said.