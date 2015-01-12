Turkmenistan president gave relevant instructions to increase natural gas's production and export

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, speaking at an enlarged meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the heads of the country's oil and gas industry in 2015 to bring natural gas production to at least 83.8 billion cubic meters.48 bln cubic meters of the total produced gas is scheduled to deliver abroad. Report informs, referring to Turkmenistan.ru, according to the head of state, the volume of crude oil must be increased to 11 mln 110 thousand. tons.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also gave orders for: modernization of the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries,increase the depth of refining crude oil, halving the volume of production and exports of liquefied natural gas supply, diversification of Turkmen energy to new routes, accelerate the implementation of the project construction of the Turkmenistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan - India.