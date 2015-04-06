Poroshenko: Decentralization will not affect defense, national security and foreign policy

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Decentralization will not affect sectors of defense, national security and foreign policy".

Report informs referring to UNN, it was said by the president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko at the first meeting of the Constitutional Commission.

"There are a range of issues in which the role of the center, on the contrary, will increase - it concerns matters of defense, matters of national security and foreign policy issues", he said.

According to the President, decentralization will not affect the rights and freedoms of citizens, the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine.

On April 6 Constitutional Commission met for its first session.

During the meeting Poroshenko announced its readiness to put the issue to a referendum federalization if the Constitutional Commission sees the need.