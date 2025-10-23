Pashinyan: Washington declaration bringing concrete results
Region
- 23 October, 2025
- 12:40
The Washington Declaration and the agreements reached are bringing concrete results, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a government meeting.
He said that Azerbaijan"s decision to lift all restrictions on the transit of goods through its territory to Armenia means that Armenia is gradually overcoming the blockade.
"Fundamental changes will soon take place in the structure of our economy. For two days now, the statement by Azerbaijan about lifting transit restrictions on goods to Armenia has been discussed. This is a very important decision, which shows that the Washington Declaration and the agreements reached are not just declarations - they are declarations that bring concrete results," he emphasized.
