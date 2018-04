Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Dunja Mijatović calls Armenian government to ensure journalists’ safety.

Report informs citing the OSCE press service, the statement by D.Mijatović a few days ago on rude behavior of Yerevan police towards journalists during highlighting protest action in Armenia says.

OSCE Representative stated that use of violence against the media is unacceptable.