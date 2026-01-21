Ministry: Azerbaijan among Georgia's top tourism income sources

In 2025, the flow of tourists from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased sharply, according to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Report informs via GPB.

According to the ministry, 2025 was a landmark year for the country's tourism sector in terms of revenue.

Official statistics highlight the special share of visits from Azerbaijan. In 2025, revenues generated from Azerbaijani tourists rose by 32.5% to $223.3 million. This placed Azerbaijan among the leading countries generating major tourism income for Georgia.

The ministry stated that last year, tourism earnings increased by 6.0% on an annual basis, reaching an all-time high of $4,690.2 million.

"In the fourth quarter of 2025, tourism receipts grew by 9.2%, amounting to $1,052.4 million.

In 2025, tourism revenues from Israel surged by 34.3%, totaling $586.3 million; from the European Union by 15.6%, reaching $660.4 million; from Azerbaijan by 32.5%, amounting to $223.3 million; from Saudi Arabia by 15.8%, totaling $141.3 million; from Armenia by 7.7%, amounting to $169.5 million; and from Ukraine by 5.9%, reaching $157.6 million," the statement reads.