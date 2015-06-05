​Mevlut Cavusoglu clarifies issue of giving Turkish citizenship to Mohamed Morsi

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Under the law we cannot refuse receiving visitors"

Report informs citing Turkish Anadolu Agency, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated in an interview to a local television, commenting on the issue of ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi Turkish citizenship.

"This is out of the question. The relevant initiative also has not been accepted. However, from the beginning we've shared opinions with friend countries concerned about our relations with Egypt. The recognition of our military revolution in Egypt is not possible. They "suppressed" all who had oppositional opinion. These people radicalized the situation and we are against that. What did Morsi commit to deserve the death penalty? We said that Mursi could live in a third country after releasing out of prison, but we did not mean Turkey. But under the law, Under the law we cannot refuse receiving visitors. It would be ideal if Morsi was released and continued political activities in Egypt. However,it is clear that this is a politically motivated decision", he added.