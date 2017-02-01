Meeting of sub-groups of Trilateral Contact Group on situation in Ukraine starts

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of the working sub-groups of Trilateral Contact Group on situation in eastern Ukraine has started.

Report informs citing the Radio Svaboda, situation in Avdiivka and armed conflicts are discussed at the meeting.

According to the information, Ukraine's former President Leonid Kuchma, Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine ErtugrulApakan, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Martin Sajdik, as well as representatives of military structures of Ukraine and Russia are taking part in the meeting.

Notably, news reported on the aggravation of situation in Avdiivka.