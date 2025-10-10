Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Lukashenko invites CIS representatives to attend Minsk security conference

    Region
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 12:31
    Lukashenko invites CIS representatives to attend Minsk security conference

    At a narrow-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko invited CIS representatives to take part in the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, BelTA has learned, Report informs.

    "We are looking forward to the active participation of your delegates in the upcoming III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security scheduled for the end of October," the president told his CIS counterparts. "Dear heads of state, I sincerely ask you to send high-level representatives to this conference."

    "We talk a lot about having the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. But when did we last meet at the level of heads of state? When did we discuss security issues? When was the last time when we looked each other in the eye and said what we think?" the president asked. Aleksandr Lukashenko believes that the Minsk international conference will offer a great opportunity to engage in candid discussions. The III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security will take place on 28-29 October. It is expected to bring together policymakers, experts, and analysts from more than 30 countries.

    CIS Aleksandr Lukashenko Belarus
    Лукашенко пригласил страны СНГ на конференцию по евразийской безопасности в Минске

