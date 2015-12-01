Kazakhstan issues a new banknote

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ National Bank of Kazakhstan on December 1, will issue the bank note paper with nominal value of 20 thousand tenge. Report informs, it was stated on the official website of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

According to the source, this bank note was made in 2013.The design of banknotes is made in the same style with the cash in circulation.

Until now, denomination in nominal value of up to 10 thousand tenge in circulation in Kazakhstan.

In addition, the National Bank of Kazakhstan extended the date, gradual withdrawal from circulation of banknotes in denominations of two thousand, five thousand and 10 thousand tenge of 2006 to 3rd October 2016.Until that date, the specified denomination bills will be used for payments and banking operations without any restrictions.