Israeli ships banned from entering Turkish ports

    Region
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 19:25
    Since May 2, 2024, Türkiye has suspended all export, import, and transit trade with Israel.

    Report informs that this was stated in an announcement by the Disinformation Combat Center of the Turkish Presidential Administration regarding recent news about trading ships sailing from Türkiye to Israel.

    The announcement noted that ships sailing under the Israeli flag or affiliated with Israel are prohibited from entering Turkish ports.

    "Additionally, foreign vessels carrying military cargo to Israel are not allowed to dock at ports. Only ships that officially prove they are carrying aid to Palestine and declare they are not carrying cargo belonging to Israel are allowed into Turkish ports," the announcement stated.

    İsrail gəmilərinin Türkiyə limanlarına girişinə qadağa qoyulub

