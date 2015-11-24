Flights of Russian rockets released from Caspian Sea through Iraqi airspace banned

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Official Baghdad has banned flights of Russian rockets released from Caspian Sea through Iraqi airspace.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Federal government of Iraq justified this to the security of the country.

According to information from November 23, the use of airspace prohibited also for commercial flights.Therefore flights for trading purposes from Turkey, Jordan, the Gulf countries and Austria through Iraqi airspace banned for 2 days.

According to the decision, the flights to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah postponed for at least 2 days.