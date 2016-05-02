Iran and South Korea sign 20 bilateral documents

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iran and South Korea agreed at the intergovernmental level to expand all-round cooperation in the industrial, financial, legal, scientific and cultural spheres and signed 20 bilateral memoranda.

Report informs citing the TASS, it was announced after talks of presidents of Iran and South Korea - Hassan Rouhani and Park Geun-hye in Tehran.

The two countries agreed on joint oil and gas project in the field of water resources of Iran, as well as in the field of electricity and new sources for electricity production, on the legal, interbank and customs cooperation, the exchange of cutting-edge technology.

A bilateral memorandum on expanding the infrastructure of Iranian ports, as well as documents on cooperation in the field of science and higher education, the scientific and cultural exchange, cooperation in the field of health care and training of medical personnel were signed.

In 2017, the parties undertook to open their cultural centers in countries of each other.