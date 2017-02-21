Iran and Armenia use customs gates jointly

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian government approved agreement on joint use of Megri-Horduz customs gates, signed by both sides, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

Agreement on joint exploitation of customs gates was signed on December 21 of last year during official visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Armenia.

Customs authorities agreed to provide free movement of passenger vehicles. They will ask their governments to lift fees applied for vehicles crossing borders of both countries.