Iran agreed to provide the IAEA access to some military facilities

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has agreed to provide the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) experts controlled "managed access" to military bases in the framework agreement on the country's nuclear program.

Report informs citing France Presse Agency referring to Iranian officials.

"Our military objectives are not open to visitors, as every country has the right to protect its secrets... However, Iran will apply the additional protocol, and on this basis to provide managed access", said an unnamed Iranian official.

The issue of access of IAEA experts to Iranian military facilities has been a key in the negotiations between Iran and the "P5+1" international mediators on Iranian nuclear program.