    In 2018 Armenian NPP will stop for the longest period

    This year, the station provides 2-month planned campaign for loading, fuel replacement and repair works

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018 Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will stop for the longest time.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, deputy director of the station Gera Sevikyan said that.

    This year, the station provides 2-month campaign for loading, fuel replacement and repair works. "It supposed to last 45 days, but on the basis of our needs, we increased it by another 15 days", - Sevikyan said.

    From 2019, the station will return to "normal life".

