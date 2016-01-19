 Top
    IAEA adopts final assessment on Iranian nuclear program

    IAEA Board of Governors decided on wide publication of the final report

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a decision on the general publication of the final report of the experts on the Iranian nuclear program (INP), Report informs citing the foreign media.

    At this meeting, the general director of the agency Yukiya Amano presented a five-page document listing the duties carried out by Iran in the framework of its nuclear program.

    Generally, according to the document, not more than 300 kilograms of uranium enriched to 3.67% remains in the country yet.

