Grigoryan mulls TRIPP with EC rep
Region
- 03 November, 2025
- 15:56
Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan has discussed the TRIPP (the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor, which is planned to pass through Armenia) with Simon Mordue, deputy director-general of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighborhood, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
The meeting with Mordue took place on November 3 as part of Armen Grigoryan's working visit to Brussels.
At the meeting, the Security Council secretary presented Armenia's position on the steps being taken to institutionalize peace and emphasized the importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).
The two sides also discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.
Latest News
16:42
Papikyan: Armenia to review military-technical deals considering Washington AccordsRegion
16:39
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates PanamaForeign policy
16:34
Turkish FM to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:31
Part of medieval tower near Colosseum collapses during renovation in RomeOther countries
16:26
Photo
When steel comes alive: "Baku Steel Art 2025" exhibition opens in BakuBusiness
16:20
Media: Türkiye has no plans to open its border with Armenia yetRegion
16:10
UK delivers more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to UkraineOther countries
15:56
Grigoryan mulls TRIPP with EC repRegion
15:43