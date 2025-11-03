Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Grigoryan mulls TRIPP with EC rep

    Region
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 15:56
    Grigoryan mulls TRIPP with EC rep

    Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan has discussed the TRIPP (the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor, which is planned to pass through Armenia) with Simon Mordue, deputy director-general of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighborhood, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    The meeting with Mordue took place on November 3 as part of Armen Grigoryan's working visit to Brussels.

    At the meeting, the Security Council secretary presented Armenia's position on the steps being taken to institutionalize peace and emphasized the importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

    The two sides also discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

    Armenia European Comission TRIPP
    Qriqoryan Avropa Komissiyasının nümayəndəsi ilə TRIPP layihəsini müzakirə edib
    Григорян обсудил с представителем ЕК проект TRIPP

    Latest News

    16:42

    Papikyan: Armenia to review military-technical deals considering Washington Accords

    Region
    16:39

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Panama

    Foreign policy
    16:34

    Turkish FM to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:31

    Part of medieval tower near Colosseum collapses during renovation in Rome

    Other countries
    16:26
    Photo

    When steel comes alive: "Baku Steel Art 2025" exhibition opens in Baku

    Business
    16:20

    Media: Türkiye has no plans to open its border with Armenia yet

    Region
    16:10

    UK delivers more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine

    Other countries
    15:56

    Grigoryan mulls TRIPP with EC rep

    Region
    15:43

    Kazakhstan honors ambassador to Azerbaijan with Order of Kurmet

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed