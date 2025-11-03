Grigoryan mulls TRIPP with EC rep

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan has discussed the TRIPP (the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor, which is planned to pass through Armenia) with Simon Mordue, deputy director-general of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighborhood, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

The meeting with Mordue took place on November 3 as part of Armen Grigoryan's working visit to Brussels.

At the meeting, the Security Council secretary presented Armenia's position on the steps being taken to institutionalize peace and emphasized the importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

The two sides also discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.